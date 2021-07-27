Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Drum Income Plus REIT stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of £22.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Drum Income Plus REIT

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

