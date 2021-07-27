Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Drum Income Plus REIT stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of £22.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
About Drum Income Plus REIT
