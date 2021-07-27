DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

NYSE:DTE traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,235. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.45. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

