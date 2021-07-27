Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.23

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratos AB bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $103,770,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

