Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dycom's shares have significantly underperformed its industry so far this year. Nevertheless the company experienced broad-based improvement in the services performed in fiscal first quarter. Dycom’s business primarily benefits from increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband, given the proliferation of smart phones. However, the company has been witnessing the complexity of a large customer program. Its top five customers contributed 68.2% to total contract revenues during fiscal first quarter, which dropped 23% organically. This was due to the impact of a large customer program and lower revenues from other large customers. Also, adverse winter in many regions impacted results. Owing to the crisis, Dycom provided tepid expectation for the fiscal second quarter.”

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

