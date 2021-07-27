e-Money Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $176,026.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. e-Money has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $176,026.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Money has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.26 or 0.99543446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00830297 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.