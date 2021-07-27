Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFBI opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

