Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EFBI opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
