Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) vs. Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Financial Contrast

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -20.63% 4.24% 3.30% Murphy Oil -75.92% -3.09% -1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Earthstone Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Murphy Oil 1 4 6 0 2.45

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Earthstone Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 5.58 -$13.55 million $0.46 22.33 Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.72 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -17.58

Earthstone Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Murphy Oil on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 78,875 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 38,298 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 40,577 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

