EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.830-$5.930 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.11. 100,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $122.89 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

