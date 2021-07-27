easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,025 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 947.44 ($12.38).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 851.46 ($11.12) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,905.76. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

