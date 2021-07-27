easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 880 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 949.63 ($12.41).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 854.20 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,905.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

