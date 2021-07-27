easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 880 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 949.63 ($12.41).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 854.20 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,905.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.