Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

