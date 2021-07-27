Eaton Vance Management Has $12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

