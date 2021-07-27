Eaton Vance Management Invests $11.27 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 240,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.9% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 233,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.6% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 90,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AJRD. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.