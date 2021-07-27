Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

