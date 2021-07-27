eBoost (EBST) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $3.72 million and $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00351405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.