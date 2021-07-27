Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $926,125.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ESTC stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,521. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.31.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $3,236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.