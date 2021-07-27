Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.47 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531.

ELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.33.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

