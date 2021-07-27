Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $85.91 or 0.00223917 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $70.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00031137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00031113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,137,251 coins and its circulating supply is 19,193,637 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

