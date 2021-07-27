Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given a $97.44 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.34 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 40.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

