Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $81.10. 697,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,447. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.