Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 99.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

