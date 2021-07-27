Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 557,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 745,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 3,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,692. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19.

