Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 321,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,489. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $106.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.