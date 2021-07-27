Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,051. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

