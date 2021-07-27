Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,791,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

