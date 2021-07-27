Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

