Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.
NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
