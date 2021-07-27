EQT Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

EQT opened at $20.87 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

