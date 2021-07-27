Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $864.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $864.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $829.93. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.30. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

