Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given a C$161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$157.33.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$141.83 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$69.34 and a 1 year high of C$153.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

