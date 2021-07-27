Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 92.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 482,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 369,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 158,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,656,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Truist boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. 4,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,224. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

