Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.