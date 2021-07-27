Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $344.27 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

