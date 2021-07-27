Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

NYSE DPZ opened at $534.32 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

