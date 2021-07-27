Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MUR stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

