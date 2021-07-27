Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

