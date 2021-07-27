Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%.

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 30,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $191.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.