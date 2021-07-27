Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $334.73

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $334.73 and last traded at $334.73, with a volume of 1477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

