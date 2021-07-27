EtherGem Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $298,480.33 and approximately $1,141.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00764677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.