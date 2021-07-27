Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

