EventChain Market Cap Reaches $731,880.44 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $731,880.44 and $16,943.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

