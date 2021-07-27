Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.95

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 7774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

