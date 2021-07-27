EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 4,955.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $863.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

