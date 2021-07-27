EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $273,093.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.74 million and $273,093.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

