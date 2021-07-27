Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evoke Pharma.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.
EVOK opened at $1.08 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
