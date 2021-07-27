Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evoke Pharma.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

EVOK opened at $1.08 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.