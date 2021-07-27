Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXAS opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

