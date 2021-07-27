Extreme Networks (EXTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is set to announce its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2021 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.16-0.20 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,317 shares of company stock worth $2,224,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

