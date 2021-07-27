Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 7.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

