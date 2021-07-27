Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 667,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

