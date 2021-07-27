Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XOM. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.48 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

