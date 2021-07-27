F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

FFIV traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.57. 1,864,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.46.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

